NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed an employee at a liquor store in North Miami-Dade to the hospital after, police said, he came under fire during an attempted robbery, triggering an ongoing search for the gunman responsible.

Miami-Dade Police and City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting at the Jensen’s Liquors along the 7900 block of North Miami Avenue, near the city of Miami, Thursday evening.

According to investigators, the subject walked into the business and wanted some sort of refund.

When the clerk refused, police said, the subject grabbed a bottle of liquor off the counter and walked out.

Detectives said the employee, who is 66 years old, followed after the subject, who pulled out a firearm.

Police said a struggle ensued, and moments later, the subject fell back, pointed his gun and opened fire, striking the victim in the abdomen.

Paramedics transported the employee to Ryder Trauma Center, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

Investigators said the shooter, who is in his 40s, fled in an unknown direction. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

