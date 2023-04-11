NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman hit the jackpot when she won $1 million off a scratch-off ticket.

Maureen Watson-Richards, 69, of North Miami Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office, the Florida Lottery said in a news release.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.

Watson-Richards purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 1700 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive in North Miami Beach.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $30 scratch-off game launched in February 2021 and features four top prizes of $15 million, and 24 prizes of $1 million. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.59.

According to the Florida Lottery, Scratch-Off games accounted for approximately 77 percent of ticket sales in 2021-2022. Since inception, Scratch-Off games have generated more than $17.06 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

