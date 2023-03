NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A grand reveal was held Monday morning in North Miami Beach.

The city unveiled a new statue of Martin Luther King Jr. to commemorate the Civil Rights leader.

The statue is a symbol of remembrance of the Selma to Montgomery march of 1965.

Residents also took part in a symbolic walk.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.