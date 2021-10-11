NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The manager of a restaurant in North Miami Beach said he is concerned for his safety after he found a GPS device attached to his SUV.

Surveillance video captured a man playing with a ball near Kim Hong’s vehicle outside Thai House II along Northeast 163rd Street, near Biscayne Boulevard, Thursday night.

“I have never seen him. He’s just some random dude,” said Hong.

The restaurant manager said he was closing up for the night at the time.

“Usually I’m the last one to leave the restaurant,” he said.

The security footage shows an employee driving away from the parking lot in a white car. Meanwhile, the man wandered around playing with a ball.

Moments layer, the man apparently waited for the coast to be clear, then kicked his ball underneath Hong’s SUV and crawled underneath.

Hong said the employee in the white car came back to confront the man.

“He just said that he was picking up the ball,” said Hong.

But Hong said he did not become concerned until he checked the bottom of his SUV.

“I found a GPS tracker,” he said.

North Miami Beach Police detectives have confirmed it was a GPS tracking device.

“First night, second night, could not sleep. I could not sleep at all,” said Hong. “I feel like somebody could reach me at my house at any time.”

Police said they don’t know who this mystery man is, but he could potentially be a private investigator, and if they were hired for a legitimate business reason by a bank or company, the tracker would be legal.

“I feel like this kind of thing happens in the movies only, but now it’s really happening to me,” said Hong.

It all unfolded like a scene out of a movie, and a story that has yet to end.

In the meantime, the incident has left Hong leaving on edge.

“Something is going wrong. It’s not right. I feel like my privacy has been gone,” he said.

When asked whether he thinks a company would have a legitimate reason to track him, Hong said no.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.