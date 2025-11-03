NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in North Miami Beach were left disturbed after a pig’s head was found nailed to a tree.

Crime scene investigators for North Miami Beach Police spent Monday afternoon taking photos and collecting evidence of the gruesome act, with flies swarming around the tree where it was found.

The decapitated pig head was found nailed to a tree near the 3600 block of Northeast 166th Street.

“I’m walking the dog and see the head and I got scared,” Margarita told 7News in Spanish. “It’s the first time I’ve seen anything like that.”

She wasn’t the only person disturbed by the shocking sight, Monday morning.

Authorities believe the animal was either a pig or a boar.

The unnerving act has left nearby neighbors shaken.

“The first thing I think about is that it’s definitely like voodoo witchcraft. I used to see a lot of that back when I lived in Hialeah,” said Alexy Leiva, who lives nearby. “To see it in such a broad display right here in the middle of the neighborhood is really nerve-racking.”

Authorities hope to find an explanation to put residents’ worries at ease.

“It’s a straight-up decapitated animal,” said Leiva. “It brings a lot of fear, a lot of unrest, here in the neighborhood because we haven’t really seen anything like that.”

So far, police say they don’t have a suspect or motive.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

