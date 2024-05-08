NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami Beach Police are searching for a subject who, they said, shot at an officer’s vehicle and fled the scene.

The shooting occurred before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of The Kabbalah Centre, located at the 2700 block of 163rd Street.

Footage from the scene showed a police cruiser being towed away, with visible damage to the front passenger tire.

While details remain limited, a vehicle crash also took place a few miles away on Northwest First Avenue and 167th Street in front of Jackson North Medical Center. The North Miami Police Department reported on their X account that the crash involved two vehicles, one of whose driver matched the description of the subject who fled the initial shooting scene at a high rate of speed.

The officer in the shooting was not injured.

The link between the crash and the earlier incident at the parking lot remains under investigation. One individual from the crash scene was transported to the hospital.

Some who arrived to pray at The Kabbalah Centre spoke out upon hearing the news of what happened in the parking lot.

“Who wakes up and puts their life every day in potential danger and risks their life?” said a man who attended the place of worship. “[Police officers] don’t get the respect anymore that they should or they did in the past. It’s just — it’s one of the most disheartening things about this country right now.”

