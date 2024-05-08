NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after an alleged shooting involving a North Miami Beach Police officer’s marked vehicle occurred early Wednesday morning.

The situation unfolded around 2 a.m. in the parking lot at the 2700 block of 163rd Street. The area was sealed off by 5 a.m., with crime scene technicians and K-9 units dispatched to comb the site for clues.

Footage from the scene showed a police cruiser being towed, with visible damage to the front passenger tire suggestive of a shooting.

While details remain limited, a vehicle crash also took place a few miles away on Northwest First Avenue and 167th Street in front of Jackson North Medical Center. The North Miami Police Department reported on their X account that the crash involved two vehicles, one of whose driver matched the description of the subject who fled the initial shooting scene at a high rate of speed.

The link between the crash and the earlier incident at the parking lot remains under investigation. One individual from the crash scene was transported to the hospital.

Authorities have yet to confirm the specifics of the incident or any connections between the reported events.

The investigation continues as officials seek to clarify the circumstances surrounding the alleged shooting involving law enforcement.

