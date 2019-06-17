North Miami Beach police cruiser crashes into tree after colliding with another vehicle

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a North Miami Beach police cruiser crashed into a tree.

The marked cruiser ended up against the tree along Northeast 175th Street and 19th Avenue in North Miami Beach, Monday morning.

Officials said the officer first collided with another vehicle before striking the tree.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

