NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami Beach Police Chief Harvette Smith has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, city officials said.

A statement from City Manager Mario A. Diaz issued Thursday added that the investigation is not at all related to any North Miami Beach Police Department matter.

Details on the investigation, or reasons why the chief is being investigated, have not yet been made public.

