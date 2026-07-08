WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Miami Beach Police officer finds himself on the wrong side of the law after following his arrest.

North Miami Beach Police Capt. Jose Maya was arrested on a warrant Tuesday night and is facing felony video voyeurism charges.

In a statement issued Wednesday morning, North Miami Beach Police Chief Juan Pinillos confirmed Maya is a captain with the department and has been relieved of duty pending the criminal case, as well as an internal administrative investigation.

The chief called the allegations deeply concerning, saying they represent a “serious breach of the public’s trust.”

The police department said it is fully cooperating with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the agency running and leading the investigation.

Maya was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade, where he is being held without bond.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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