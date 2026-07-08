WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A high-ranking North Miami Beach Police officer was arrested after he recorded his adult stepdaughter on video while she was taking a shower, investigators said.

North Miami Beach Police Capt. Jose Maya stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Wednesday morning. The 40-year-old was arrested on a warrant Tuesday night and is facing felony video voyeurism charges.

Glazer set Maya’s bond at $7,500 and ordered him to stay away from his alleged victim.

Detectives said the alleged victim is Maya’s 23-year-old stepfaughter, who lived in the same home.

Investigators said the alleged victim told them Maya used a cellphone and another recoding device to secretly record her while she was showering.

The arrest affidavit states Maya’s stepdaughter later set up her own phone to record the hallway, and that video helped corroborate her account.

In a statement issued Wednesday morning, North Miami Beach Police Chief Juan Pinillos confirmed Maya is a captain with the department and has been relieved of duty pending the criminal case, as well as an internal administrative investigation.

The chief called the allegations “deeply concerning,” saying they represent a “serious breach of the public’s trust.”

The North Miami Beach Police Department is aware of the arrest involving one of our captains. We remain committed to transparency, accountability, and upholding the highest professional standards for our community. pic.twitter.com/gZs1V7T9AU — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) July 8, 2026

The police department said it is fully cooperating with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the agency running and leading the investigation.

Maya was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade. As of early Wednesday afternoon, he has yet to bond out.

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