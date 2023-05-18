NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - NORTH MIAMI BEACH (AP) — The North Miami Beach Police Department has arrested a City of North Miami Beach employee in connection with an investigation involving the theft of Publix gift cards. The gift cards, purchased by the city to distribute among North Miami Beach residents, were acquired using funding allocated through the American Rescue Plan.

Authorities discovered that the stolen Publix gift cards were unlawfully utilized to purchase various food items and goods at different Publix locations across South Florida. In total, eight gift cards were used, amounting to a value of $1,137.82.

During the course of the investigation, evidence pointed to Jennifer Hillmon, an employee of the City of North Miami Beach, as the individual responsible for the fraudulent use of the gift cards. Hillmon now faces charges of 1 count of Organized Scheme to Defraud and 1 count of Grand Theft in the third degree.

Upon the discovery of Hillmon’s involvement, the City of North Miami Beach terminated her employment. She was taken into custody by law enforcement and transported to the Turner Gilford Knight Correctional Center for the booking process.

