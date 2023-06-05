NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Bahamian National and a New Jersey native were arrested last week after, police said, they were attempting to carry out a drug transaction involving over 100 kilograms of cocaine.

North Miami Beach Police said the suspects were found in possession of meticulously packaged bales of cocaine, indicating a substantial drug operation.

The arrests were made as a result of surveillance and intelligence gathering by law enforcement authorities.

Further details regarding the identities of the arrested individuals, the specific location of the arrest, and the charges they will face have not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Authorities are urging citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the Police Department at 305-949-5500.

