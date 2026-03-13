NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials in North Miami Beach announced a break in the case of a barber who was murdered in 2024.

Authorities released a statement announcing the arrest of Ryan Sutton, who they say shot and killed 36-year-old Wilton Mena in October 2024.

According to detectives, Mena had gone out rollerblading in the area along Northeast 167th Street and 18th Avenue when Sutton fatally shot him.

Though Sutton is sitting behind bars, officials say the investigation into the shooting remains active.

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