NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Miami Beach Police Department has located a 6-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday.

Jayden Douglas was last seen at around 8 a.m. near the area of South Glades Drive and Northeast 16 Avenue.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and navy blue shorts.

Police said in a tweet they are all available resources at this time to locate the child including aviation, canine and social media.

