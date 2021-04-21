North Miami Beach officials to donate 20,000 masks to volcano victims in Saint Vincent

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida is lending a helping hand to residents dealing with an island emergency.

North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo and the city commission gathered with Caribbean Consular Corps to donate 20,000 masks to people living on the Caribbean island of Saint Vincent.

“Everybody from all the different parts of the Caribbean are here with me today, standing behind me in solidarity, showing the City of North Miami Beach taking the next step forward, unified,” DeFillipo said.

A volcano on the island roared back to life in early April, spewing ash and lava down mountains and all over neighborhoods.

Over 20,000 people were forced out of their homes.

Many of them are living in shelters that lack basic services, such as clean water, creating a humanitarian crisis.

