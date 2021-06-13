NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Miami Beach Police officer was released from the hospital days after he suffered serious injuries while on duty.

Police said the officer was run over by a suspected hit-and-run driver near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 172nd Street, Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said another officer opened fire to stop the woman behind the wheel.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital. Police said they will charge her with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

