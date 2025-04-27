NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat capsized after a crash in a North Miami Beach canal that was caught on camera and prompted area residents to come to the passengers’ rescue.

North Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the Eastern Shores neighborhood, near Northeast 171st Street and 35th Avenue, Saturday night.

Surveillance video from a nearby home captured the speeding vessel swerving around another boat, then losing control and flipping into the air.

The boat was traveling down the canal when it struck another boat that was docked before it went nose up and capsized.

Multiple people who were on board were tossed into the water, and witnesses said some of the passengers were children.

Area resident Bram Fiebelkorn was among those who rushed to help.

“My first thought was, you know, ‘Holy cow, are there people there?'” he said.

Fiebelkorn said he got on his boat and another neighbor jump into the water.

“We were just lucky to be here to lend a hand,” he said.

Fiebelkorn said he and his neighbor Damian helped a father and a son who were trapped under the boat, submerged in the water, pulling them to safety,

“Damian, he had a mask and was going under and trying to pull them loose,” said Fiebelkorn. “Fortunately, he was able to help the kid get out.”

Fiebelkorn said the father was still trapped, so he sprang into action.

“I put on my scuba gear, went out on the Jet Ski with my neighbor Ed to see of there was anybody else under there,” said. “It was dark at that point, and we didn’t have lights, but at the end of the day, folks were able to come out unhamred for the most part.”

Police officers taped off the dock and paramedics rendered aid to those who went overboard.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said all the people who were on the boat were rescued. One adult was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

“Apparently five people [were] on the boat, and all of them survived, ” said Fiebelkorn. “I think that we as a community, we were just fortunate that we were here to help out.”

As of Sunday evening, it remains unclear why the boat capsized.

A spokesperson for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told 7News they will be providing more details about the circumstances surrounding the crash, as they continue to investigate.

