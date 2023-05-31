NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo was arrested and charged with voting irregularities, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

The arrest was made on charges related to voting in a location where DeFillipo did not reside, confirmed Michael Pizzi, DeFillipo’s attorney.

Specific details of the arrest were not provided in a press release sent out by the State Attorney’s Office.

A news conference is slated for Wednesday afternoon at the State Attorney’s Office to address the charges.

