NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Miami Beach landlord was arrested after being accused of video voyeurism.

Elias Payan was charged with three counts of video voyeurism, two of which involved minors, after the victim said she found a wide-lens camera disguised as a smoke detector in her North Miami Beach bedroom, where she and her children would change clothes.

The 42-year-old suspect appeared in court Wednesday morning, where Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer ordered that he stay away from the victims.

The victim and her children have since moved out.

