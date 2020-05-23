North Miami Beach hosts caravan to help family displaced after fire

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of a South Florida city came together to support a family in desperate need of assistance after they lost nearly everything in a fire that broke out inside their home.

Saturday morning’s event made for a noisy but welcome wake-up call for Micaela Herrera and her loved ones.

“We have a couple of items that we’d like to present to the family, including a nice gift card, so that you can get some much-needed items,” said North Miami Beach Vice Mayor McKenzie Fleurimond.

Two weeks ago, it was a very different story when fast-moving flames ripped through their home and killed their pets. Heavy rain soaked everything that was left.

The family has since been living in a trailer next to their home.

“The first couple of days, it was hard, just not like the situation, but emotions,” said Herrera. “We’re doing a lot better.”

And on Saturday, they were grateful and amazed by the generosity of their neighbors and strangers.

“Thank you so much,” said Herrera.

North Miami Beach Police officers not only provided the sounds of the parade, but along with other city employees and staff, they chose to give at a time when so many are already dealing with economic hardship.

“For someone to have a fire and for them to lose their home, it’s double the heartache and the headache for them,” said Fleurimond, “so it’s our responsibility, really, as residents and as citizens of this great city to come together, and I want to thank our employees who put their minds together and their funds together to help out the family as well.”

From the heartache of the fire on Mother’s Day weekend, to the hope provided during this Memorial Day weekend, it’s truly been a May to remember for this family.

“A lot of people have helped us. We didn’t expect so much help, the donations of how many people wanna help, especially during the pandemic which kind of holds people back from helping,” said Herrera.

In addition to the gift card, the family was treated to fresh produce, books, clothing and hygiene items.

