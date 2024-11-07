NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A now former public official in Miami-Dade County was arrested and accused of possessing child pornography.

The City of Miami Police’s Special Victims Unit took North Miami Beach Deputy City Manager David Scott into custody, Wednesday.

According to investigators, a search was conducted at the 61-year-old’s home. Detectives confiscated electronic devices, including Scott’s cellphone, which contained child pornography.

Scott allegedly uploaded 31 images and videos, and he attempted to purchase an additional 6,000 videos and pictures.

Scott has since been fired. North Miami Beach released a statement following Scott’s termination.

“After receiving and reviewing the arrest report from Miami PD, City Manager Mario Diaz has terminated the employment of David Scott.” North Miami Beach Communications

Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle also released a statement.

“I am shocked and disappointed to learn that a senior governmental official would be charged with the possession of child pornography. As State Attorney, I know that our law enforcement community and my prosecutors are committed to ensuring that no child suffers the denigration, exploitation and abuse at the core of every child pornography arrest. Child pornography is always a crime centered on exploiting the innocence of our children.” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle

Scott faces 15 counts of possession of sexual performance by a child.

