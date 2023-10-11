NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers in North Miami Beach packed, organized and loaded boxes full of supplies onto trucks on Tuesday that will be sent over to Israel immediately.

“The community just mobilized itself in a way that is just incredible,” said Rabbi Ariel Yeshurun of Sky Lake Synagogue.

Many people there who said they were born in Israel or still had family there, showed up at the aid center wanting to volunteer or bring donations, saying it was the least they could do.

“The people coming in with packages, they’re bringing clothes, new stuff, blankets, bringing in batteries, bringing in all kinds of items,” said Avi Narkes, a volunteer.

Yeshurun said they sent out a flyer on Monday night, asking for donations and people came together in less than 24 hours.

“We are in touch with Israel, with the military, with the government,” said the Rabbi. “And as the needs are there, we will try to supply those needs and fill that void.”

If things were different, Jessie Bendayan would currently be back in Israel fighting. She said she served three years with the artillery brigade.

“I just felt hopeless and I really felt like I needed to get out of here and do whatever I could,” said Bendayan.

“The world needs to understand that we are fighting against a terrorist organization, this is not a war about Israel versus Palestine, an apartheid state, this has nothing to do with that,” added Bendayan. “This has 100% to do with terrorists.”

It’s a war that may be happening on the other side of the world but still hits close to home for many people in South Florida.

“For us, this is just a tragedy beyond words, it’s incomprehensible,” said Yeshurun. “These are savages, these are not militants, these are not freedom fighters. That’s not how freedom fighting looks.”

Kindness was demonstrated in North Miami Beach as people worked together to help victims in the Middle East.

“People are stopping by every single second to ask ‘What can I do? What can I bring? How can I help?” said one woman.

“We can’t go there, but we want to get involved and feel like we’re part of that struggle and that’s what we’re doing here,” the Rabbi said.

Anyone who’d like to volunteer or bring supplies to the synagogue can do so between Saturday and Thursday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

