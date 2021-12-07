NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Burglars have targeted a church in North Miami Beach for the third time in the past three weeks, the house of worship’s pastor said.

Speaking 7News on Tuesday, Pastor Rafael Olivo of the Asamblea Evangélica de North Miami said the break-in was recorded on surveillance cameras.

“They have come, broken the doors, stealing,” he said.

Olivo said they broke their way through the doors and took everything they found, getting their hands on tables and chairs.

The pastor said the crooks also scavenged the two storage sheds behind the church.

Olivo said they also tried entering into a window before they apparently gave up.

The burglary comes as the church prepares for a neighborhood Christmas event.

Fortunately, Olivo said, nothing was taken for this event this time. However, he’s concerned that if these burglars aren’t caught soon, they will steal again.

“We want the police to do something,” he said.

Olivo has filed a report with North Miami Beach Police.

If you have any information on this burglary or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

