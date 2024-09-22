NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A reported gas leak led to the evacuation of an apartment building in North Miami Beach.

North Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Northeast 169th Street and 20th Avenue, Saturday night.

Firefighters evacuated everyone out of the building due to the reported gas leak in one of the units.

First responders eventually deemed the building safe and allowed residents to return to their homes.

