MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida school got a massive makeover, thanks to the College Football Playoff Foundation and School Specialty.

North Dade Middle School in Miami Gardens was chosen as the organization’s 100th project as part of their initiative to enhance learning environments for students and teachers.

“I am pleased to welcome you to the newly redesigned innovation space at North Dade Middle,” student Amekwa Anderson.

The school’s Media Center was turned into a massive innovation space where students can learn, create and collaborate with each other.

“There’s a spot that brings your thoughts to life. It’s a spot where you can sit down and bring in learning and create and collaborate. So it’s a great thing, and it’s an honor to be chosen,” said the school’s principal Jeff Rateau

It’s all in honor of the upcoming College Football Playoff National Championship game happening in Miami Gardens.

“And this is where dreams become reality,” said Eric Poms, Chief Executive Officer, Orange Bowl Committee & 2026 Miami Host Committee.

One of the ways the organization is expanding their legacy work in the community is by revitalizing innovation spaces across different schools.

The updated Media Center is equipped with a fresh paint job, new carpet and furniture, a virtual reality floor, interactive whiteboard, life-size chess pieces and much more.

The enhancement speakers said that it is all aimed at improving these students’ futures.

“The vision of this space is for you all to be able to work with each other and with your teachers, to learn in a different way, because learning from books is important. But here it’s going to take it to a whole another level with the creativity of this space,” said Lourdes Diaz, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Chief Academic Officer.

North Dade Middle is just one several Miami-Dade middle schools set to receive a fabulous makeover.

The national championship is set for Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

