NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - North Bay Village announced they have taken a step to help residents go green.

Village officials on Wednesday unveiled Miami-Dade County’s first-ever refillable stations, along with their partners, Ecopod.

The Ecopod stations offer residents a way to cut down on plastic and money. Residents are able to fill their reusable containers with household cleaning supplies.

North Bay Village Commissioner Rachel Streitfeld said this smart technology can benefit the local community.

“We see that there’s plastic in our storm drains, and we know that everything in our storm drains ends up in the bay,” she said, “so if we can reduce the amount of plastic that is circulating out there in the universe, that makes a difference.”

Residents can pick up their free refillable containers at the Village Hall.

The refill station is open 24 hours a day.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.