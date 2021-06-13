NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of North Bay Village came together to honor one of their own as she celebrated her 100th birthday.

Pictures posted to social media captured the centennial celebration for Ms. Fay Isaac, the city’s oldest resident, Sunday.

We love to see it! The Community came out today to celebrate Ms. Fay Isaac’s big 100th birthday! pic.twitter.com/v8mHAhArAj — North Bay Village Government (@NorthBayVillage) June 13, 2021

Friends and neighbors came out to help commemorate the century mark for Isaac.

“Your kindness and charm is overwhelming. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” she said as partygoers erupted in cheers and applause.

There were plenty of four-legged friends in attendance as well.

North Bay Village Mayor Brent Latham was also on hand to help celebrate the centenarian.

