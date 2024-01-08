NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Bay Village Commission rolled out two scholarships for local students with a passion for the arts in honor of the two sisters who were killed in a car crash two years ago.

The Maria Saidi Memorial Scholarship and Sofia Saidi Memorial Scholarship looks to award two students who are pursuing humanities, academic excellence, creative writing, and/or arts with a one-time reward of $1000

The Maria Saidi Memorial Scholarship will provide $1000 to middle school students who demonstrate an exceptional passion for the arts and humanities. The Sofia Saidi Memorial Scholarship will award one graduating high school senior $1000 who shows “outstanding talent and dedication to creative writing alongside academic achievement,” according to a statement.

To be eligible to apply, one must be a North Bay Village resident, a high school or middle school student, and have a passion for the arts, academics, humanities, or creative writing. Applicants must submit samples of their work along with a letter of recommendation and a 500-word essay about their “passions, plans, and how Maria’s story inspires them,” a statement said.

The deadline to apply is January 31st. For more information on the scholarship, click here

Both scholarships are in honor of Maria and Sofia Saidi, who were both killed along with their mother, in 2022, along the 79th Street Causeway, near Harbor Island Drive.

