NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents at the Majestic Isle Condominium in North Bay Village are on a time crunch, as they packed their last-minute belongings after their building was deemed unsafe.

Fifty or so residents have to be out by Tuesday morning, and it remains unclear when they will be able to return home.

“Surreal, absurd and infuriating,” said a man named Cesar, as he packed his belongings.

The 60-year-old building was deemed unsafe after a pipe burst last week leading to a further inspection of the building, which revealed other problems, such as sagging floors and termite damage in several units.

“My husband just had a surgury, you know, like a week ago. This moving, packing is really very stressful,” said a woman named Maria.

7News cameras captured residents packing their belongings into their vehicles and some even rented out U-Hauls.

“It’s hard, very hard,” said Maria.

Cellphone footage captured gallons of water rushing into a unit after the heavy rains last week.

“For whatever reason, it just fell, and so all the water that was on the roof from that rainy day was going through our apartment, then to the lady downstairs, then to the lady on the first floor, which kind of brought up all the issues that once they started to come in and inspect what had happened with the drain, they started noticing other bits and pieces,” said a woman named Amanda.

Cesar believes this is a game between the developers and the City of North Bay Village, leaving many to wonder if good intentions are at the core of this move-out order.

“The developers have been making our life impossible for the last couple of years. They want five acres — waterfront five acres — for the least amount of money that they can pay,” said Cesar.

City leaders will meet at 6 p.m. Monday to discuss the move-out order.

