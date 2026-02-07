NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Commissioners for North Bay Village unanimously approved a comprehensive community initiative to combat hate, Friday.

Workers will be placing a Blue Square Alliance decal on all city and police vehicles, which are meant to symbolize North Bay Village’s unified stance against hate, encouraging kindness, respect and unity.

“Basically, hate has no sex, no country of origin, no skin color. You see hate all around you every day. We need to learn how to be friendly with each other,” said commissioner Richard Chervony.

Residents who would like a decal for their own vehicle can pick one up for free at the parking lot for Grove by the Bay at 1400 79th Street Causeway.

Officials also announced plans to open North Bay Village Peace Park. Construction for the park is expected to take two years.

