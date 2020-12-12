North Bay Village hosts toy drive for children with disabilities

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some families in North Bay Village received generous gifts, just in time for the holidays.

City leaders came together on Friday to host a toy drive for children with disabilities, Friday.

Organizers set up the event at the Benihana along the 79th Street Causeway, where Santa came to deliver all sorts of toys.

North Bay Village Commissioner Julianna Clare Strout said this is their way of giving back, especially with struggling families who didn’t think they would be able to provide gifts for their children.

“We had so many mothers that were overwhelmed because they didn’t think that they were going to be able to get gifts for the children this year,” she said. “A lot of them were unemployed, and we felt as if there’s no need for their kids not to get what they want on their list.”

One of the recipients, Lisseth Edelston, expressed her gratitude for the generous gesture.

“We’re so thrilled and thankful and grateful, very blessed,” she said.

City officials said toys were not the only things that were handed out. Other essential needs were provided for the families as well.

