NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - North Bay Village observed the beginning of Hanukkah with a special celebration.

Jewish families attended the pre-Hanukkah festivities at Vogel Park along West Drive, Saturday night.

Dozens of people enjoyed a selection of food trucks, activities and live music by the Six13 a cappella band.

Sunbeam Television, the parent company of Channel 7, was among the sponsors of the event.

7News reporter and weekend anchor Joe Roetz was also on hand to deliver a few words to those in attendance.

Organizers hope the celebration signifies the start to a new tradition.

“Ten years ago we started with our Hanukkah menorah lighting here in North Bay Village, and [when] I got back on the commission, I said, ‘What else can we do?'” said North Bay Village Vice Mayor Richard Chervony. “I’ve always been a fan of Six13’s show; I was able to bring them down this year, and we’re hopefully starting a new tradition for a pre-Hanukkah party every year from this point forward.”

Hanukkah begins Sunday night. The Jewish holiday, known as the Festival of Lights, continues for eight consecutive nights, with the nightly lightning of one candle in the menorah until Dec. 26.

