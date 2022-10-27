(WSVN) - A North Bay Village commissioner has been convicted of lying to get into a federal immigration detention center in Miami to see her romantic partner.

According to a press release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, 36-year-old Julianna Clare Strout pled guilty to federal information charging her with attempting to enter and entering a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses.

In October of 2021, the Krome Service Processing Center limited visitations to legal visits due to COVID-19.

Three times that month, according to officials, Strout entered the center and told officials she worked as a paralegal for a law firm and needed to visit a detainee to have legal documents signed. Strout also presented officials with a letter on the law firm’s letterhead.

On one occasion, after first being denied entry, Strout presented officers her North Bay Village Commissioner badge and said she was a public official and asked to enter Krome on that basis.

Officials said Strout was never authorized to use the law firm’s letterhead and she never worked for the law firm. Instead, she was romantically involved with the detainee.

Strout was sentenced to one-year probation and 50 hours of community service.

