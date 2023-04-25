NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - North Bay Village officials held a special meeting Monday night to discuss how they will help renters and owners after the Majestic Isle Condominium was deemed unsafe.

“We don’t have anybody but each other. I’m sorry, I cannot continue,” said a man in tears during the meeting.

Everyone was ordered to evacuate by 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

It was an emotional night at the North Bay Village City Hall, as residents continued to search for a place to sleep Tuesday night.

“I just need a living situation right now or tomorrow,” said a woman.

According to an engineering report that came out last week the condo building located at 7946 East Drive is in bad shape. The report highlighted concerns about sagging floors and termite damage.

Most of the 55 residents had found a place to go for now, but less than a dozen residents were still looking for a place Monday night.

The village voted to help pay for up to two weeks in a hotel thanks to a special rate from Best Western.

Residents continued to pack their belongings and were seen loading them up into U-Haul vans Monday night.

City leaders said they were told a fence will soon surround the building until the owners come up with a plan and the building is safe.

North Bay Village officials are working with residents to find long-term housing, as it remains unknown when they will be able to return to Majestic Isle.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.