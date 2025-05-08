MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A student was arrested after, police said, they made a threat against several schools in Miami-Dade on social media.

The student attends Norland Middle School in Miami Gardens, according to officials.

On Wednesday, the student posted an Instagram story with a threat against Norland Middle School, Carol City Middle School, North Dade Middle School and JFK Middle School.

The post reads in part: “We back. If y’all don’t wanna [tombstone emoji] tomorrow, don’t come to school. K1LLING ALL YALL KIDSSSSSSS at 2:00PM.”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools released a statement that read:

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) became aware of a non-credible social media threat yesterday involving schools in the North Miami-Dade area. With the help of school administration, Miami-Dade Schools Police immediately investigated, and an arrest was made. M-DCPS kindly asks parents to continue speaking to their children about the importance of using social media responsibly. Threats of any kind will be taken seriously, and those involved could face life-altering consequences.”

The student’s identity has not been released.

