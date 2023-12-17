MIAMI (WSVN) - There was a very special surprise for a special boy this holiday season.

It was part of the annual Spread Joy toy drive that took place Saturday at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami.

Bradley, a nonverbal child who can’t walk, received an SUV custom-built by CCC Miami.

The boy’s parents, Vilma and Jose Migenis, said the small vehicle will improve his time outdoors.

“It’s going to be really special. Our afternoon strolls in the stroller, sometimes he’s not very happy with it, so to have something that he can ride, wind in his face, it’s a different experience for the afternoons, and he’s really going to enjoy that,” said Vilma.

The remote operated vehicle, designed to look like a Mercedes-Benz SUV, was custom-built to fit all of Bradley’s needs.

