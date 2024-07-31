SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida tradition is continuing to make sure students are dressed for success. This comes in the form of free school supplies.

At a warehouse in Sweetwater on Wednesday, Rachel Saiger from the nonprofit organization Style Saves checked out items for their upcoming 14th Annual Back-To-School Event.

“We have about 300 pallets in total, which is about enough items for 20,000 students,” Saiger said.

All of the items, along with shoes, backpacks and school supplies, will all be handed out on Aug. 10 and 11 at the Miami Convention Center, just in time for the new school year.

The event will also include haircuts, bounce houses and more.

“Everything is brand new, it’s the best quality and, you know, we just do our best to give the kids everything that they need for the school year,” Saiger said.

With thousands of back-to-school items up for grabs, Style Saves encourages students and families to register in advance on their website, and the best part is that it is all for free.

“We know how hard it is for families, especially now, not everyone’s working, There’s a lot of undocumented immigrants and migrants that we’re focusing on, a lot of homeless students, foster care kids, you know, that might not otherwise have the means to get these items,” Saiger said.

Through various community events and services, Style Saves has helped thousands of South Florida children and families over the years.

Their goal for this year is to reach another 50,000 more students to ensure that underprivileged youth across South Florida start the new year feeling motivated and ready to learn.

“You know how important it is to feel good about yourself, and if you have confidence, if you have, you know, equal opportunity, and you feel and look as good as all of your peers, you’re going to succeed academically,” Saiger said.

With the commitment to engage with tomorrow’s leaders, Style Saves does so with the basic principle that fashion can uplift and be a catalyst for good.

“It’s not just about making them feel good, ’cause that is a big part of it, but also helping the families that might not ever otherwise be able to provide for their kids,” Saiger said.

