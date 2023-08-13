MIAMI (WSVN) - Style Saves is back in Miami to make sure every child has what they need to succeed in school.

The nonprofit organization set up shop at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center this weekend.

They’re handing out uniforms, backpacks and other school essentials to those in need.

Janette Campbell said she received school supplies for her grandson.

“It’s helping a great deal, because if this wasn’t here, we wouldn’t be able to afford at this time the things that he really needs for school,” she said.

The 13th annual event runs through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on Style Saves, click here.

