MIAMI (WSVN) - Style Saves was back in Miami to make sure every child has what they need for a successful school year.

The nonprofit organization set up shop at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center this weekend.

Families formed long lines outside the venue on Saturday morning, eager to get back-to-school essentials

Volunteers handed out backpacks, shirts, pants and shoes and other supplies to those in need.

Janette Campbell said she received much-needed materials for her grandson.

“It’s helping a great deal, because if this wasn’t here, we wouldn’t be able to afford at this time the things that he really needs for school,” she said.

It was a fresh starts for those who might not have had the privilege to peruse a store.

7News cameras captured parents and children standing in line to receive supplies, placing them in wagons.

“They take care of us very nice,” said a woman.

“I say thank you for the giveaway for the uniforms. We need it, especially in Liberty City,” said another woman. “Thanks so much for doing this every year.”

As for the students, they are now ready to greet the new school year.

“I’m thanking them a lot, because I know a lot of parents are in need,” said Campbell, “and for [Style Saves] to be doing this is good.”

The 13th annual event ran through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on Style Saves, click here.

