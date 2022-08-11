(WSVN) - The return to school is right around the corner for South Florida students. An event this weekend will go a long way toward making sure everyone has the supplies they need.

This event is about much more than just pens and paper. It will also help thousands of families with uniforms, shoes, even haircuts, so kids can return to school in style.

Going back to school can be expensive. Items such as new uniforms, shoes, backpacks, school supplies and other necessities can rack up a parent’s bill.

To help families and students, the non-profit organization Style Saves are setting up children for success and for free.

The nonprofit is also gearing up for its 12th annual event.

“We wanted to do something to help the kids around us who don’t have the opportunity to, you know, get new things for back to school and really help any families that are in a– really financial hardships,” said Rachel Russell Saiger, co-founder of Style Saves.

This year is set to be the biggest one yet for Style Saves, as the organization will give free supplies and uniforms to 15,000 students.

“It’s very important for them to have the confidence to go back to school, so that’s our goal: to get them ready for it with the best backpacks, best uniforms and extra clothes as well, so they can feel good about themselves,” said Isabela Grutman, co-founder of Style Saves.

Both Saiger and Grutman have made it their life mission to make every child feel special.

“We want to make sure they don’t feel like they’re just coming here getting a donation,” Saiger said.

There will be free manicures and free haircuts.

All the supplies provided by Style Saves are from their own private label.

This was made possible by partners and volunteers, from the younger one to those that have been doing this year after year.

“My first year, it was really new to me and fidget spinners were really popular, and I gave this little kid. He was crying because I gave him one with the wrong color, and he was like, ‘I want a red one,'” said Austin Reynolds, a volunteer. “I gave him a blue one and a red one. He cried and said, this feels like Christmas, and I was like, you know, to me, it’s just a fidget spinner, and to him it felt like Christmas.”

Families will walk through those doors Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

You do need to pre-register and that can be done by clicking here.

