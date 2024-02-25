HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida nonprofit is walking with a purpose in support of first responders who are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

The organization Never Walk Alone hosted its first ever 5K at Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah, Saturday morning.

More than 25 service and law enforcement agencies, military branches and health care organizations came out to participate in the event.

Never Walk Alone was created to help first responders who struggle with PTSD.

“Our biggest goal is to bring everybody together — to bring everybody together, to make sure that we all have each other and that you’re never alone,” said participant Maria Aub.

All proceeds from the 5K will go to support the organization’s support systems and educational programs.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.