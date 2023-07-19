CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - In a significant step towards addressing the pressing need for affordable housing in Miami-Dade County, POAH (Preservation of Affordable Housing) leaders were joined by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, project partners, and future residents at the groundbreaking ceremony for Meridian Point at Goulds Station.

The new-construction, affordable housing development, located in the Goulds area of southern Miami-Dade County, aims to provide high-quality and sustainable housing options for families with limited incomes.

The ambitious development will comprise an 80-unit, seven-story mid-rise building and a 33-unit, three-story garden building, offering a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes. The housing units will cater to families with incomes ranging from 30% to 80% of the Area Median Income, ensuring accessibility for low- and moderate-income residents.

Of the 113 total units, 68 will be set aside for families currently residing at the nearby Cutler Manor Apartments, which is slated to be transformed into a mixed-income, affordable community. Meridian Point’s strategic location will grant residents excellent access to public transportation, retail amenities, healthcare services, employment centers, and entertainment.

The project represents a successful partnership between private and public sectors, leveraging investments in south Miami-Dade County to address the critical need for affordable housing for long-time Goulds’ residents. By providing suitable living spaces, the initiative aims to alleviate the rent burden faced by many Miami-Dade County residents, who grapple with some of the highest rent burdens in the nation.

“We are pleased to have this opportunity to fill a critical need for affordable housing among Miami-Dade County residents, who are among the most rent-burdened in the nation,” said Aaron Gornstein, President, and CEO of POAH. “Meridian Point will play a crucial role in ensuring that private sector investment in southern Miami-Dade County does not come at the expense of longtime low- and moderate-income families.”

As the groundbreaking ceremony marks the commencement of construction, the development of Meridian Point at Goulds Station represents a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to provide affordable housing solutions for communities in Miami-Dade County.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox