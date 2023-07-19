CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - In a significant step towards addressing the pressing need for affordable housing in Miami-Dade County, POAH (Preservation of Affordable Housing) leaders were joined by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, project partners, and future residents at the groundbreaking ceremony for Meridian Point at Goulds Station.

The new-construction, affordable housing development, located in the Goulds area of southern Miami-Dade County, aims to provide high-quality and sustainable housing options for families with limited incomes.

The ambitious development will comprise an 80-unit, seven-story mid-rise building and a 33-unit, three-story garden building, offering a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes. The housing units will cater to families with incomes ranging from 30% to 80% of the Area Median Income, ensuring accessibility for low- and moderate-income residents.

Of the 113 total units, 68 will be set aside for families currently residing at the nearby Cutler Manor Apartments, which is slated to be transformed into a mixed-income, affordable community. Meridian Point’s strategic location will grant residents excellent access to public transportation, retail amenities, healthcare services, employment centers, and entertainment.

The project represents a successful partnership between private and public sectors, leveraging investments in south Miami-Dade County to address the critical need for affordable housing for long-time Goulds’ residents. By providing suitable living spaces, the initiative aims to alleviate the rent burden faced by many Miami-Dade County residents, who grapple with some of the highest rent burdens in the nation.

“We are pleased to have this opportunity to fill a critical need for affordable housing among Miami-Dade County residents, who are among the most rent-burdened in the nation,” said Aaron Gornstein, President, and CEO of POAH. “Meridian Point will play a crucial role in ensuring that private sector investment in southern Miami-Dade County does not come at the expense of longtime low- and moderate-income families.”

As the groundbreaking ceremony marks the commencement of construction, the development of Meridian Point at Goulds Station represents a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to provide affordable housing solutions for communities in Miami-Dade County.

