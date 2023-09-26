HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A nonprofit gifted four-year-old Justin Henandez, who is courageously fighting neuroblastoma, his very own custom playground right in his Hialeah home.

The nonprofit organization, Roc Solid Foundation, is dedicated to empowering families facing childhood cancer by bringing the joy of play into their lives, a vital aspect often compromised during grueling cancer treatments.

“It’s important to have this. Due to his illness, he has to be more careful,” Justin’s mother Yolexy Rosell said. “Having this in my house means more peace of mind for myself, for him, and that he’s going to be okay.”

The Roc Solid Foundation has embarked on a mission to surprise thirty children battling cancer with playsets during the month of September, aligning with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Their mission is to provide comfort and happiness to brave young warriors like Justin, reminding them that they are not alone in their fight.

