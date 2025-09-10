MIAMI (WSVN) - Non-profit groups are speaking out against budget cuts to social safety-net services, like food, housing, and mental health programs in Miami-Dade County.

Over 60 local non-profit organizations gathered Wednesday in front of the government center to make their voices heard.

Currently, the proposed Miami-Dade County budget of $12.9 billion includes cuts of partial funding to food, housing, mental health, and senior services.

On Aug. 20, the county’s budget hearing highlighted ongoing financial challenges for Miami-Dade, and now the county is facing a significant budget gap with future shortfalls projected to peak at $250 million by the year 2030.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava acknowledged the difficulty of the budget process when trying to include as many services possible in the budget, but members of the organizations say they feel forgotten, and need funding to be fully restored.

“The government should be funding themselves, they should be funding the mental health programs and people who actually are on physical, mental, and psychiatric disabilities,” said Fellowship House member Christopher Rigney.

“It affects me because it’s like seeing me all start my life all over again,” said Kayla Rodriguez, a member of Girl Power Rocks.

“We’re retired. We got very low incomes and we need the support of the community. I myself, I work over 50 years in this community. And I think I deserve or we deserve support.” said Jewish Community Services member Raymundo Ricardo.

“Besides the food, it’s the physical activities that we get and the socialization, because otherwise I would stay home and it could lead to loneliness and depression,” added Karolyn Dahan, who is also a member of Jewish Community Services.

Commissioners still have time to make changes, as the final budget vote will take place on September 18th.

