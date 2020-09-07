Noisy, klutzy crooks break into Hialeah backyard, stumble off with scooter

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah homeowner is speaking out after, she said, a couple of clumsy crooks broke into her backyard and stumbled out with her father-in-law’s electric scooter.

Surveillance video captured the sloppy duo making a mess of things at the property along Southeast 10th Place, early Saturday morning.

“At 1 in the morning someone came in and took my father-in-law’s scooter, an electric scooter,” said the homeowner, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera.

The scooter swipers somehow managed to rip the family off despite one of the subjects’ inability to keep quiet as he clumsily dragged the vehicle from the premises.

“He dropped the scooter there, and the other person jumped in,” said the homeowner.

The homeowner said the stolen item is very important for her family member, who uses it to go to his medical appointments.

“My father-in-law just got it last year, because he just had a stroke last year, so that was his main method of transportation,” she said.

But now it’s gone, and catching the thieves has turned into a priority for Hialeah Police.

Surveillance video captured the face of one of the crooks, as well as his arm and neck tattoos, before he and his accomplice got away.

“It’s just very nerve-racking to know that they can do that. You feel violated,” said the homeowner.

If you have any information on this break-in or the thieves’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

