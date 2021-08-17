(WSVN) - We’ll be soon heading into the peak of storm season, and if you haven’t already, you need to prepare.

“We got busy in the last week or so with Fred, Grace, and Henri,” said National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham.

It’s that time of year with an active Atlantic and a constant eye on the tropics.

So far, South Florida has escaped the path of several named storms this season.

“We’re just getting into this hurricane season. The peak is yet to come. We’ve already had, what, eight named storms,” Graham said.

And now we’re approaching the peak of 2021 hurricane season.

“It’s so important don’t let our guard down,” Graham said.

“This is the time for you to prepare. This is the time for you to make sure that you know what your plan is,” said FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell. “If you don’t have a plan yet, you get that plan together.”

Prepare and plan because you never know what Mother Nature will bring, whether it’s a tropical storm or a Cat 5 hurricane.

“There’s no such thing as just a tropical storm,” Graham said. “You could still get the rain, you could get the tornadoes, you could get the wind, and of course, that dangerous storm surge.”

Experts at NOAA stress that you need to prepare and make your plan now for this hurricane season, and stock up on supplies so you don’t have to deal the chaos when there is a named storm that is headed our way.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.