VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have lifted a no swim advisory issued at several Miami-Dade beaches.

Officials with the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department deemed Virginia Key, Biscayne Bay and surrounding areas safe for swimming once again, Monday.

Officials said the water quality samples now comply with proper standards.

Officials issued the advisory on June 4 after heavy rains forced sewage water into the ocean.

