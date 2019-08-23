No-swim advisory lifted for several Miami-Dade beaches

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health has lifted the no-swim advisory for several Miami-Dade beaches, Friday.

The no-swim advisory was issued Wednesday after health officials detected high levels of enterococci bacteria in the water samples.

Based on satisfactory microbial water test results, it is now safe to swim at the following beaches:

Surfside 93rd Street

North Shore 73rd Street

Collins Park 21st Street

South Beach at Collins Avenue and South Pointe Drive

Virgina Beach

Crandon Park North and South

—

