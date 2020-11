MIAMI (WSVN) - Health officials in Miami-Dade County have lifted a no swim advisory for a portion of Biscayne Bay.

Officials on Saturday confirmed they received clear samples in the last area that was being tested.

A sewage main break had forced the closure of portions of the bay. Back on Tuesday, the advisory’s boundaries were reduced.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.